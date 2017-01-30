The Post

Who says we can't compete with those clickbait sites? Just watch us! Everybody wants to see our photos! As they say in Washington, D.C. these days, 'We have the best photos. The best. Everybody says so.' You will, too! Also, TWO quizzes, TWO cinema reviews, AND a SuperMarket update! There's more for your reading pleasure in the h2g2 Post! (And yeah, we're 50% nuttier than any other website.)

The h2g2 Post

Latest Activity

ITIWBS

Posted to: [no subject]

From: United Friends of H2G2space

31 Minutes Ago

ITIWBS

Posted to: next word game

From: United Friends of H2G2space

33 Minutes Ago

bobstafford

Posted to: Peer Review: A87867715 - The Ultimate Pixar Animated Film Guide: 2005-2009

From: The Ultimate Pixar Animated Film Guide: 2005-2009

39 Minutes Ago

ITIWBS

Posted to: Word association.

From: Games Room

40 Minutes Ago

Dmitri Gheorgheni

Posted to: A87884815 - How Hoopy Were Hoop Skirts? A Fashion Moment

From: Peer Review

1 Hour Ago

Florida Sailor - Oh well, sanity has left the building.

Posted to: A87884815 - How Hoopy Were Hoop Skirts? A Fashion Moment

From: Peer Review

2 Hours Ago

Pierce The Pirate ~ in Hotblack Desiato mode ~

Posted to: Mr Bradford's residence

2 Hours Ago

Dmitri Gheorgheni

Posted to: A87884815 - How Hoopy Were Hoop Skirts? A Fashion Moment

From: Peer Review

2 Hours Ago


Douglas Adams

"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."

A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them

We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard

h2g2 founder Douglas Adams

Read more

Write an Entry

"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."

Write an entry
Read more

The Foundation

Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.

Read more