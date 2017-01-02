Latest Activity

jack white

Posted to: The Flying Headbutt

From: So erm, yeh.

32 Minutes Ago

Rev Nick

Posted to: 10AXth Conversation at Lil's

From: LIL'S ATELIER

44 Minutes Ago

Milla, h2g2 Operations

Posted to: 10AXth Conversation at Lil's

From: LIL'S ATELIER

2 Hours Ago

Willem

Posted to: So cute

From: Colours of Wildlife: Red Duiker

3 Hours Ago

Rosa Baggins, (see LOTR appendix Hobbits Family trees for more information))

Posted to: Last one to post here wins returns!(again)

From: Miscellaneous Chat

3 Hours Ago

Rosa Baggins, (see LOTR appendix Hobbits Family trees for more information))

Posted to: [no subject]

From: United Friends of H2G2space

3 Hours Ago

Rosa Baggins, (see LOTR appendix Hobbits Family trees for more information))

Posted to: next word game

From: United Friends of H2G2space

3 Hours Ago

Rosa Baggins, (see LOTR appendix Hobbits Family trees for more information))

Posted to: next word game

From: United Friends of H2G2space

3 Hours Ago


Douglas Adams

"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."

A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them

We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard

h2g2 founder Douglas Adams

Read more

Write an Entry

"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."

Write an entry
Read more

The Foundation

Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.

Read more