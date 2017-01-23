Who says we can't compete with those clickbait sites? Just watch us! Everybody wants to see our photos! As they say in Washington, D.C. these days, 'We have the best photos. The best. Everybody says so.' You will, too! Also, TWO quizzes, TWO cinema reviews, AND a SuperMarket update! There's more for your reading pleasure in the h2g2 Post! (And yeah, we're 50% nuttier than any other website.)