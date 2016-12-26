Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all our readers! This week, we at the h2g2 Post reward your patience with the solution to the holiday crossword. We've also got a shivery tale for your Boxing Day enjoyment, plus the usual features to help you while away those leisure hours. We're profusely illustrated, as always, and we even bring you the international weather report! (Hint: Sleigh bells are jingling throughout the northern hemisphere.) Read, relax!