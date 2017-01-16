Featured Entries
The Non-Culture Science Fiction of Iain M Banks
Most of Banks' science fiction was set in or around a galaxy-spanning civilisation called the 'Culture'. Only three of the books are not connected with the Culture.
Author: Gnomon
How to Experience a Sense of Freedom in Everyday Life
How do you get a sense of freedom in day-to-day life? h2g2 Researchers collaborated in order to try to answer this question.
Author: Bluebottle et al
Topical: Martin Luther King Jr Day
Martin Luther King Jr was born on 15 January, 1929. To commemorate this, the third Monday in January is a holiday in the USA
Welcome to Create
If you're feeling the winter blues setting in, you'll love our new challenge! Tell us how to stop the world! What made the world stand still for you? An unusual event, a sudden notion? Share!
Stop the World Challenge
Newest Edited Entries
- The Non-Culture Science Fiction of Iain M Banks16th January 2017
- How to Experience a Sense of Freedom in Everyday Life16th January 2017
- Tolkien's Maps9th January 2017
- Hadlow Road Railway Station, Wirral, UK9th January 2017
- Dark Nebulae2nd January 2017
- 'The Terminator' - the Film2nd January 2017
- 'The Beatles! Live at the Star Club in Hamburg, Germany: 1962' - the Album26th December 2016
- Rhodohypoxis - Plants of Mountains and Gardens26th December 2016
- Tintern Abbey, Co Wexford, Ireland19th December 2016
- 'Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Lost World' - the Television Series19th December 2016
Peer Review
- A87883032 - 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' - the Film 14 Hours Ago
- A87883933 - The Pig War of 1859 3 Days Ago
- A87882925 - 'The Good Old Days' 5 Days Ago
- A87883492 - 'Jeeves and the Wedding Bells' - a Novel by Sebastian Faulks Last Week
- A87883023 - Brontosaurus! Post-Extinction Burial and Rebirth 2 Weeks Ago
The Post
The weather is awful. If you don't have a case of cold or flu, you know someone who does, and you're avoiding them. What to do? The h2g2 Post has the answer: read our Stuff! We'll stimulate your brain cells and your laugh muscles, an approach guaranteed to keep you healthier through the winter season. Our readers have fewer colds, milder colds...
Latest Activity
Florida Sailor -2017, let us all hope for the best!
Posted to: is it afternoon or evening over there ???
From: Hello I am Mad Spender....broke because,well...
46 Minutes Ago
Posted to: Geezers converation
2 Hours Ago
Posted to: Petty Hates
From: Ask h2g2
2 Hours Ago
Posted to: Dirk Gently on BBC 4???
From: Ask h2g2
2 Hours Ago
Posted to: Problems on the International Space Station!
2 Hours Ago
Posted to: is it afternoon or evening over there ???
From: Hello I am Mad Spender....broke because,well...
3 Hours Ago
Jackruss a Grand Master of Tea and Toast, Keeper of the comfy chair, who is spending a year dead for tax reasons! DNA!
Posted to: Geezers converation
3 Hours Ago
MadSnacker-h2g2 ambassador to Yorkshire and the UK
Posted to: is it afternoon or evening over there ???
From: Hello I am Mad Spender....broke because,well...
3 Hours Ago
Douglas Adams
"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."
A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them
We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard
h2g2 founder Douglas Adams
Write an Entry
"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."
The Foundation
Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.