Spiced Banana Muffins
These easy-to-make muffins make a nice treat with a cup of tea, and are a great recipe for using up overripe bananas.
'The Road to El Dorado' - the Film
This film starts in Spain in 1519, where lovable rogues Tulio and Miguel gain possession of a map showing the location of the mythical city of gold - El Dorado.
The Post
Who says we can't compete with those clickbait sites? Just watch us! Everybody wants to see our photos! As they say in Washington, D.C. these days, 'We have the best photos. The best. Everybody says so.' You will, too! Also, TWO quizzes, TWO cinema reviews, AND a SuperMarket update! There's more for your reading pleasure in the h2g2 Post! (And yeah, we're 50% nuttier than any other website.)
Douglas Adams
"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."
A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them
We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard
h2g2 founder Douglas Adams
"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."
The Foundation
Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.