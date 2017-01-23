Featured Entries
The Pinyin System - How to Pronounce Mandarin Chinese
Chinese is written down using a complex system of about 4,000 Chinese characters but there are also a number of ways of writing the language in the Western alphabet, including 'pinyin'
Author: Gnomon
The Ultimate DreamWorks Animated Film Guide: 1998-2004
DreamWorks Animation is one of the world's most successful animated film studios.
Author: Bluebottle
Topical: Chinese New Year
The first day of the Chinese Year of the Rooster is Saturday 28 January 2017. This week the h2g2 Guide celebrates all things chicken-related
Welcome to Create
If you're feeling the winter blues setting in, you'll love our new challenge! Tell us how to stop the world! What made the world stand still for you? An unusual event, a sudden notion? Share!
Stop the World Challenge
Newest Edited Entries
- The Pinyin System - How to Pronounce Mandarin Chinese23rd January 2017
- The Ultimate DreamWorks Animated Film Guide: 1998-200429th January 2017
- The Non-Culture Science Fiction of Iain M Banks16th January 2017
- How to Experience a Sense of Freedom in Everyday Life16th January 2017
- Tolkien's Maps9th January 2017
- Hadlow Road Railway Station, Wirral, UK9th January 2017
- Dark Nebulae2nd January 2017
- 'The Terminator' - the Film29th January 2017
- 'The Beatles! Live at the Star Club in Hamburg, Germany: 1962' - the Album26th December 2016
- Rhodohypoxis - Plants of Mountains and Gardens26th December 2016
Peer Review
- A87882943 - Getting Lincoln Inaugurated: A Tale of Travel, Intrigue, and Danger 14 Minutes Ago
- A87871026 - 'Caprica' - the Television Series 11 Hours Ago
- A87880954 - 'Monsters Vs Aliens' - the Film 2 Days Ago
- A87883933 - The Pig War of 1859 4 Days Ago
- A87883032 - 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' - the Film Last Week
The Post
Who says we can't compete with those clickbait sites? Just watch us! Everybody wants to see our photos! As they say in Washington, D.C. these days, 'We have the best photos. The best. Everybody says so.' You will, too! Also, TWO quizzes, TWO cinema reviews, AND a SuperMarket update! There's more for your reading pleasure in the h2g2 Post! (And yeah, we're 50% nuttier than any other website.)
h2g2 Announcements
Latest Activity
Posted to: A87882943 - Getting Lincoln Inaugurated: A Tale of Travel, Intrigue, and Danger
From: Peer Review
14 Minutes Ago
paulh, scolding the squirrels in the park
Posted to: What do I do? 5am phone call.
From: Ask h2g2
48 Minutes Ago
paulh, scolding the squirrels in the park
Posted to: Xenophobia is neither new nor foreign to America
52 Minutes Ago
Florida Sailor -2017, let us all hope for the best!
Posted to: A87882943 - Getting Lincoln Inaugurated: A Tale of Travel, Intrigue, and Danger
From: Peer Review
1 Hour Ago
Posted to: A87882943 - Getting Lincoln Inaugurated: A Tale of Travel, Intrigue, and Danger
From: Peer Review
1 Hour Ago
Posted to: What do I do? 5am phone call.
From: Ask h2g2
2 Hours Ago
Posted to: Petty Hates
From: Ask h2g2
2 Hours Ago
Posted to: A87882943 - Getting Lincoln Inaugurated: A Tale of Travel, Intrigue, and Danger
From: Peer Review
3 Hours Ago
Douglas Adams
"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."
A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them
We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard
h2g2 founder Douglas Adams
Write an Entry
"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."
The Foundation
Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.