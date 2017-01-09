Featured Entries
The Non-Culture Science Fiction of Iain M Banks
Most of Banks' science fiction was set in or around a galaxy-spanning civilisation called the 'Culture'. Only three of the books are not connected with the Culture.
Author: Gnomon
How to Experience a Sense of Freedom in Everyday Life
How do you get a sense of freedom in day-to-day life? h2g2 Researchers collaborated in order to try to answer this question.
Author: Bluebottle et al
Topical: Martin Luther King Jr Day
Martin Luther King Jr was born on 15 January, 1929. To commemorate this, the third Monday in January is a holiday in the USA
Douglas Adams
"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."
A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them
We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard
h2g2 founder Douglas Adams
"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."
The Foundation
Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.