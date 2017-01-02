Featured Entries
Tolkien's Maps
Tolkien insisted on getting everything in his stories absolutely consistent. As an aid to this, he started the practice of publishing a map in his books showing the locations visited by the characters of the story.
Author: Gnomon
Hadlow Road Railway Station, Wirral, UK
Hadlow Road Station is now a heritage centre within Wirral Country Park showing what a railway station would have looked like in the 1950s.
Author: SashaQ
Topical: David Bowie
Douglas Adams
"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."
Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.