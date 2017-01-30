Featured Entries
Spiced Banana Muffins
These easy-to-make muffins make a nice treat with a cup of tea, and are a great recipe for using up overripe bananas.
Author: FWR
'The Road to El Dorado' - the Film
This film starts in Spain in 1519, where lovable rogues Tulio and Miguel gain possession of a map showing the location of the mythical city of gold - El Dorado.
Author: SashaQ
Topical: LGBT History Month
Welcome to Create
Can machines think? Do you? Can you pass the Turing Test? Prove your intelligence and challenge ours with this month's Create Challenge
Prove You Pass the Turing Test Challenge
Newest Edited Entries
- Spiced Banana Muffins30th January 2017
- 'The Road to El Dorado' - the Film30th January 2017
- The Pinyin System - How to Pronounce Mandarin Chinese23rd January 2017
- The Ultimate DreamWorks Animated Film Guide: 1998-200429th January 2017
- The Non-Culture Science Fiction of Iain M Banks16th January 2017
- How to Experience a Sense of Freedom in Everyday Life16th January 2017
- Tolkien's Maps30th January 2017
- Hadlow Road Railway Station, Wirral, UK9th January 2017
- 'Great British Menu' - the Television Series31st January 2017
- Dark Nebulae3rd February 2017
Peer Review
- A87884815 - How Hoopy Were Hoop Skirts? A Fashion Moment 1 Hour Ago
- A87884149 - Animated Asterix Films: 'Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods' Yesterday
- A87884707 - The 2004 Firework Disaster in Kolding, Denmark 4 Days Ago
- A87871026 - 'Caprica' - the Television Series 4 Days Ago
- A87871657 - Star Wars Animated Adventures 4 Days Ago
The Post
Who says we can't compete with those clickbait sites? Just watch us! Everybody wants to see our photos! As they say in Washington, D.C. these days, 'We have the best photos. The best. Everybody says so.' You will, too! Also, TWO quizzes, TWO cinema reviews, AND a SuperMarket update! There's more for your reading pleasure in the h2g2 Post! (And yeah, we're 50% nuttier than any other website.)
h2g2 Announcements
Latest Activity
Posted to: [no subject]
From: United Friends of H2G2space
31 Minutes Ago
Posted to: next word game
From: United Friends of H2G2space
33 Minutes Ago
Posted to: Peer Review: A87867715 - The Ultimate Pixar Animated Film Guide: 2005-2009
From: The Ultimate Pixar Animated Film Guide: 2005-2009
39 Minutes Ago
Posted to: Word association.
From: Games Room
40 Minutes Ago
Posted to: A87884815 - How Hoopy Were Hoop Skirts? A Fashion Moment
From: Peer Review
1 Hour Ago
Florida Sailor - Oh well, sanity has left the building.
Posted to: A87884815 - How Hoopy Were Hoop Skirts? A Fashion Moment
From: Peer Review
2 Hours Ago
Pierce The Pirate ~ in Hotblack Desiato mode ~
Posted to: Mr Bradford's residence
2 Hours Ago
Posted to: A87884815 - How Hoopy Were Hoop Skirts? A Fashion Moment
From: Peer Review
2 Hours Ago
Douglas Adams
"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."
A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them
We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard
h2g2 founder Douglas Adams
Write an Entry
"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."
The Foundation
Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.