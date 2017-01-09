The Post

The weather is awful. If you don't have a case of cold or flu, you know someone who does, and you're avoiding them. What to do? The h2g2 Post has the answer: read our Stuff! We'll stimulate your brain cells and your laugh muscles, an approach guaranteed to keep you healthier through the winter season. Our readers have fewer colds, milder colds...

The h2g2 Post

Douglas Adams

"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."

A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them

We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard

h2g2 founder Douglas Adams

Read more

Write an Entry

"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."

Write an entry
Read more

The Foundation

Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.

Read more