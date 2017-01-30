The Post

Who says we can't compete with those clickbait sites? Just watch us! Everybody wants to see our photos! As they say in Washington, D.C. these days, 'We have the best photos. The best. Everybody says so.' You will, too! Also, TWO quizzes, TWO cinema reviews, AND a SuperMarket update! There's more for your reading pleasure in the h2g2 Post! (And yeah, we're 50% nuttier than any other website.)

The h2g2 Post

Latest Activity

Dmitri Gheorgheni

Posted to: [no subject]

From: When Paderewski Met Mama Lou: Ta-ra-ra-boom-de-ay!

35 Minutes Ago

SashaQ - happysad - Editor

Posted to: [no subject]

From: When Paderewski Met Mama Lou: Ta-ra-ra-boom-de-ay!

36 Minutes Ago

MMF - Keeper of Mustelids, with added P.M.A., is now in a relationship.

Posted to: Deathlist 2017 - not on the list

From: Deathlist 2017 Home Page

58 Minutes Ago

Dmitri Gheorgheni

Posted to: Go Away, Suzy Snowflake

1 Hour Ago

paulh, scolding the squirrels in the park

Posted to: Geezers converation

1 Hour Ago

paulh, scolding the squirrels in the park

Posted to: 42-word posts: stories, poems, etc.

1 Hour Ago

Icy North

Posted to: Deathlist 2017 - not on the list

From: Deathlist 2017 Home Page

1 Hour Ago

McNamara That Ghost

Posted to: The Flying Headbutt

From: So erm, yeh.

2 Hours Ago


Douglas Adams

"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."

A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them

We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard

h2g2 founder Douglas Adams

Read more

Write an Entry

"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."

Write an entry
Read more

The Foundation

Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.

Read more