Latest Activity

Baron Grim

Posted to: Geezers converation

15 Minutes Ago

Baron Grim

Posted to: The weather report from Austin

31 Minutes Ago

KB

Posted to: Here we go again

32 Minutes Ago

The Liquid Warrior (Vescere bracis meis)

Posted to: Arthur! ------- for no apparent reason

33 Minutes Ago

Pastey

Posted to: Petty Hates

From: Ask h2g2

1 Hour Ago

Sho - with added slapping hand

Posted to: Petty Hates

From: Ask h2g2

2 Hours Ago

Dmitri Gheorgheni

Posted to: Um...

From: The h2g2 Post 06.02.17

2 Hours Ago

Awix

Posted to: Um...

From: The h2g2 Post 06.02.17

2 Hours Ago


Douglas Adams

"A collaborative guide, one that was written and kept up to date by the people who used it, in real time, might be a neat idea. I just didn't really realise that such a thing might be possible in my lifetime or how powerful such a thing might be."

A place to share knowledge and celebrate the things you love by writing about them

We have the first snowflake. Now let's build a blizzard

h2g2 founder Douglas Adams

Read more

Write an Entry

"The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a wholly remarkable book. It has been compiled and recompiled many times and under many different editorships. It contains contributions from countless numbers of travellers and researchers."

Write an entry
Read more

The Foundation

Co-founded by the h2g2 community, the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Foundation is an independent charity honouring Douglas Adams' memory by supporting people around the world trying to improve their communication skills, especially basic literacy skills.

Read more

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /var/www/pliny.h2g2.com/application/library/BBC/H2g2/Electron.php on line 122 Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /var/www/pliny.h2g2.com/application/library/BBC/H2g2/Electron.php on line 122